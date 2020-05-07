Semux Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0821 or 0.00000829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $1.04 million and $103,570.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027899 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00027748 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012383 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008789 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004685 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000472 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org.

Buying and Selling Semux

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

