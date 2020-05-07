ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,353,978 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.27% of ServiceNow worth $145,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 205.9% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in ServiceNow by 178.6% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.56, for a total transaction of $7,112,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $859,777.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,906 shares of company stock valued at $114,974,131 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.96.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $16.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $381.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $213.99 and a twelve month high of $386.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 111.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.47%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

