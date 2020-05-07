SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 1,544.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,510 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Inphi worth $5,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Inphi by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,030,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,325,000 after buying an additional 1,204,557 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,870,000 after purchasing an additional 322,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 838,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,046,000 after acquiring an additional 64,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inphi by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,266,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Inphi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Inphi from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Inphi from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.29.

In other Inphi news, VP Charles Roach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,413.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 10,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $886,130.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,344,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,358 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,907. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.97. 1,040,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.09, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. Inphi Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $102.10.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.04 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Inphi Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

