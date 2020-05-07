SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 2,770.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 25,711 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,440 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in RingCentral by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 955,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,128,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG traded up $14.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.70. 2,138,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,330. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -405.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.95.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,595,207.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.57, for a total transaction of $618,272.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,159,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,617 shares of company stock worth $35,533,317 over the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $256.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.