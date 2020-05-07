SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 186.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,018 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,712 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of F5 Networks worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,134 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,599 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,674 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $136,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,377.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,315 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,912. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV traded up $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $142.71. The company had a trading volume of 582,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,093. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.64.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

