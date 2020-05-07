SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:TMDV) by 180.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,710,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,649,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000.

NYSEARCA:TMDV traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.73. ProShares Russell U.S. Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $41.67.

