SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 506,195 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,580.52.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $25.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,372.56. 1,397,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,521. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,200.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,322.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.