SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IDXX. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.71.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $294.26. The company had a trading volume of 693,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.80. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $296.25.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 264.71% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

