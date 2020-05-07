SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 38,531 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,531 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,820,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,139 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,434,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $37,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,236,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.92.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 99.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

