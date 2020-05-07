Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Has $2.26 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232,354 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.5% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 1,771.7% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average is $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

