Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 405 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $300.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,289.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.60 and a 200 day moving average of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

