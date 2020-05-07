Siebert Williams Shank Reiterates Hold Rating for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRO. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

MRO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 3.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman acquired 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner acquired 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,827.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,176,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,693,396,000 after buying an additional 105,001,815 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Oil by 417.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,738,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $596,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 112.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,832,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,514,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,551,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $762,339,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331,989 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $122,747,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

