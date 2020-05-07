Sigma Planning Corp Has $3.78 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after buying an additional 6,208,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,926,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,328,591,000 after buying an additional 779,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,020,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,739,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.44. The firm has a market cap of $172.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.