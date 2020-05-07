Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Major Shareholder Sells $190,518,042.00 in Stock

Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) major shareholder Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 4,885,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $190,518,042.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:SILK traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.90. 2,290,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -30.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Silk Road Medical Inc has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $51.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($20.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SILK shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 147.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 15.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,335,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 109,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It offers ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

