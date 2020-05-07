Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) PT Lowered to $24.00

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Sitime from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Sitime from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sitime from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of Sitime stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,361. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.18 million and a PE ratio of -39.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71. Sitime has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $36.46.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sitime will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sitime in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

