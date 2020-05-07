SkyOak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,394 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,355,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a twelve month low of $64.83 and a twelve month high of $166.50.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

