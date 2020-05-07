SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) by 47.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the quarter. Zscaler makes up about 0.9% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS traded up $2.34 on Thursday, hitting $74.88. 2,773,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,004. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.56. Zscaler Inc has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $101.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. ValuEngine lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zscaler from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $105,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,016.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,194,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,234 shares of company stock worth $10,470,246 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

