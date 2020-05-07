SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,816 shares during the period. American States Water makes up about 2.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of American States Water worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in American States Water by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in American States Water by 86.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in American States Water during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AWR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.04. 253,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,383. American States Water Co has a 12-month low of $65.11 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of -0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American States Water Co will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.28%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.