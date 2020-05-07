Somewhat Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect TELUS (TSE:T) Share Price

News articles about TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TELUS earned a daily sentiment score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

T stock traded down C$0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,210,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.41. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$18.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELUS will post 1.4700001 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TELUS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial set a C$27.50 target price on shares of TELUS and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.78.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

