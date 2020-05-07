Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Share Price

Media headlines about Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walgreens Boots Alliance earned a daily sentiment score of 1.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the pharmacy operator an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Walgreens Boots Alliance’s score:

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.64.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,890,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,903. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.54. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.