South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on South Jersey Industries from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.51. The stock had a trading volume of 724,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,742. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80. South Jersey Industries has a 12-month low of $19.62 and a 12-month high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,391,000 after buying an additional 42,614 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

