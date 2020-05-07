Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.87. Southwest Gas also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS.

SWX stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.12. 347,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Southwest Gas from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.14.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, for a total transaction of $105,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,270.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

