Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s current price.

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.70. 616,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,312. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $22.50.

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

