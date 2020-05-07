Square (NYSE:SQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential downside of 36.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.70.

SQ stock traded up $8.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.62. 17,470,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,881,808. Square has a one year low of $32.33 and a one year high of $87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.49 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,711,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in Square by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,888,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,764,491 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan bought a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,710,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,034,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,558,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058,892 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Square by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,578,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422,000 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

