St. Louis Trust Co Has $5.80 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 302.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 50,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 37,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,381,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,863,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

