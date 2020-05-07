Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.91 million.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $9.88 on Thursday, reaching $194.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,281. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.16 and its 200-day moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Stamps.com has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $199.04.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.90. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stamps.com will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised Stamps.com from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. National Securities assumed coverage on Stamps.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

