Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.00-5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $521.28 million.Stamps.com also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.00-5.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded up $9.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $194.88. 1,073,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,281. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.88 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Stamps.com has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $199.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.97.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.31 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STMP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Stamps.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Securities began coverage on Stamps.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stamps.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, insider Steve Rifai sold 4,274 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $683,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.