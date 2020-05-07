Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,605 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises approximately 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,354,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,162. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

