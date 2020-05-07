Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 809,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 454,192 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $53,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,354,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,162. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.