Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,389 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,603,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,633,457,000 after acquiring an additional 161,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,239,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,354,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,831,162. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

