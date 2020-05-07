State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,134 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $353.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.56. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

