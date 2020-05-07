State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 57,300 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Comcast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,342,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 733,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,958 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 33,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1,440.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 174,720 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,000 after purchasing an additional 163,379 shares during the period. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $35.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

