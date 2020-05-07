State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,262,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $64,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $25.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $107.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

