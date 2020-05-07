State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.38% of EPAM Systems worth $39,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $222.97 on Thursday. EPAM Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $248.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $219.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $285.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.18.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.