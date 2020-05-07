State of Michigan Retirement System Has $64.63 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.12% of Zoetis worth $64,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total value of $150,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,427 shares of company stock valued at $17,760,362 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.93.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. Finally, G.Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

