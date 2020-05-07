State of Michigan Retirement System Has $94.92 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 2,232.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656,100 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up about 1.0% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.54% of Simon Property Group worth $94,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 51.6% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 220,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $15,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Herbert Simon purchased 188,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.68 per share, with a total value of $9,933,972.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 190,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,057,929. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last three months. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $55.74 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

