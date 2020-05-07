State of Michigan Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.33.

NYSE:APD opened at $223.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

