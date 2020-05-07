State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,253 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $66,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,698 shares of company stock worth $3,814,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $362.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.19. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.44.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

