State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of AbbVie worth $61,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ABBV opened at $85.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 165.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

