State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.32% of FMC worth $33,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,403,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,753,000 after buying an additional 1,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,775,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,789,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,233,000 after purchasing an additional 785,130 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 9,310.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 334,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 331,282 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $8,652,039.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Cfra lifted their target price on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens dropped their target price on FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS raised their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.06.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $108.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 10.02%. FMC’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

