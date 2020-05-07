State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 19,600 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Philip Morris International worth $65,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $71.50 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.46.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

