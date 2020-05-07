State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 23,600 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,458,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.08% of Altria Group worth $56,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after purchasing an additional 13,543,287 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988,057 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,320,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,644,000 after purchasing an additional 691,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,883,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,379,000 after purchasing an additional 761,711 shares during the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $35.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.