State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,800 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.11% of Global Payments worth $48,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,928.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $170.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.29. Global Payments Inc has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $209.62.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.17.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total value of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,272,907 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.