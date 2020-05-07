State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,200 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,792 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $37,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $297.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702 over the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.