State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 7,500 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amgen were worth $54,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 8,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $236.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $139.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.