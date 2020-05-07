State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 58,692 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of State Street worth $16,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,143,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after acquiring an additional 484,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after buying an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in State Street by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 6,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $539,601.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,962,445.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,627. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE STT traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.24. 1,573,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,225,493. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. State Street had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on STT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.65.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

