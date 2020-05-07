Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target reduced by analysts at CSFB from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.72% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stelco from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stelco from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 92,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71. Stelco has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

