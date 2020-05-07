Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$16.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

TSE STLC traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$6.91. 92,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,490. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$3.24 and a 12 month high of C$18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.89. The stock has a market cap of $612.42 million and a PE ratio of 30.71.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

