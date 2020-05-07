Steve Oblak Sells 12,628 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 12,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $2,201,312.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 147,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,736,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $71,537.88.

Shares of NYSE W traded down $3.92 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.44. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $182.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

W has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $4,723,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

