Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 7th (AAT, ACMR, ACRS, ACRX, ADTN, ALLK, ALSMY, ANIK, ANIX, ARDS)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, May 7th:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $50.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of pain. The Company product candidates comprises: ARX-01 or the Sufentanil NanoTab PCA System; ARX-02 or the Sufentanil NanoTab BTP Management System; and ARX-03 or the Sufentanil/Triazolam NanoTab which are in their development stage. Its product ARX-01 is focused on acute post-operative pain, ARX-02 is focused on the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain and ARX-03 is focused on providing mild sedation, anxiety reduction, and pain relief to patients undergoing painful procedures in a physician’s office. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

ALSTOM/ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment and services for the railway sector. Its product includes bogies, traction systems, electrification, track laying and urban integrated solution. It also offers services such as parts and repairs, maintenance, customisation, modernisation and support services. Alstom SA is headquartered in France. “

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ITUS (NYSE:ANIX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Anixa Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops diagnostics and therapeutics to detect cancer. Anixa Biosciences Inc., formerly known as ITUS Corporation, is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $59.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atomera Incorporated is involved in the business of developing, commercializing and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology (TM) for semiconductor transistors. Atomera Incorporated is headquartered in Los Gatos, California. “

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alexco Resource Corp. is a precious metals exploration company with a silver focus and a growing environmental services business. The Company conducts mineral exploration in Canada, primarily in Yukon, and performs reclamation and remediation services at mine sites using its rights to certain patents and the expertise acquired by its officers. “

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) had its target price trimmed by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at KeyCorp.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $39.00 target price on the stock.

CELYAD SA/ADR (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Northland Securities. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $158.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $56.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) was given a €60.00 ($69.77) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $152.00 target price on the stock.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

KINGSPAN GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

KERRY GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €6.10 ($7.09) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Baader Bank.

Lanxess (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $74.00 target price on the stock.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) was given a €14.60 ($16.98) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Telefonica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $47.50 target price on the stock.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $46.00 target price on the stock.

WOLTERS KLUWER/ADR (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

